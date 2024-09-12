iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Montis Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Montis Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 10.0% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $75.17 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

