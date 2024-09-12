iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,095,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOK opened at $38.15 on Thursday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $623.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

