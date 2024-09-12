iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.30

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 58379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $626.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

