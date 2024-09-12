iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Lifted by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,070,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,111,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,709 shares during the last quarter. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,041,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,079,000 after purchasing an additional 182,970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI opened at $119.95 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.93.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

