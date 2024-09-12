iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 124,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 219,967 shares.The stock last traded at $50.21 and had previously closed at $50.22.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 70,931 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 105,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 504,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

