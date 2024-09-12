iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 124,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 219,967 shares.The stock last traded at $50.21 and had previously closed at $50.22.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
