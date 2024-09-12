iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Position Raised by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 273.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481,976 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 67,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 70,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 85,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,187 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 132,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 36,229 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.