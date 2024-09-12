Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IRWD. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $694.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,502.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 57,859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 572,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 148,402 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

