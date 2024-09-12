Iridium Communications Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Iridium Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Shares of IRDM opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.05 and a beta of 0.64. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

