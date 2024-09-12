Investment Partners LTD. Sells 1,127 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,803,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,302,000 after acquiring an additional 912,156 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 58,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,866,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.8% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 19,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

