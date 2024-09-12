Investment Partners LTD. Has $1.81 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $104.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.15.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

