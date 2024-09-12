Investment Partners LTD. Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 268,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $136,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 161.3% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 8,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $589.75 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $607.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.56. The company has a market capitalization of $542.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.