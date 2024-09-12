Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for National Bank of Canada (NA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA) recently:

9/6/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$134.00 to C$135.00.

8/29/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$125.00.

8/29/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$113.00 to C$123.00.

8/29/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$122.00 to C$134.00.

8/29/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$122.00 to C$128.00.

8/29/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$119.00 to C$126.00.

8/29/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00.

8/29/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$129.00.

8/29/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$123.00 to C$129.00.

8/20/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$124.00 to C$122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$121.00 to C$122.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$123.00 to C$120.00.

8/12/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$121.00 to C$119.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$121.00 to C$123.00.

8/6/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$116.00 to C$118.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NA traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$127.58. 469,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,632. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$84.27 and a 52-week high of C$128.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$113.33.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.18. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.95 billion. Analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 10.7004292 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Articles

