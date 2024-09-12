Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCI traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.70. 3,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $93.45 and a 52-week high of $136.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.29.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1428 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

