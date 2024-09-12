Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.69 and last traded at $101.69. 154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.36.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.74.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCD. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,562,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

