Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 398,960 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 383% from the previous session’s volume of 82,643 shares.The stock last traded at $31.57 and had previously closed at $31.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

