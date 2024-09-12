Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.6% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $38,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $468.62 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $470.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

