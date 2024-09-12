Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,748,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 792,450 shares.The stock last traded at $55.95 and had previously closed at $57.47.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

