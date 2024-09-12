Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,748,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 792,450 shares.The stock last traded at $55.95 and had previously closed at $57.47.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Bank ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.