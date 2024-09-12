Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.51

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 101,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 77,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More

