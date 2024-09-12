Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.93

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 103796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the second quarter worth $1,854,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 208,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,008,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.