Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.61

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 131911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
