Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.61

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 131911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after purchasing an additional 681,080 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,514,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 771,571 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.