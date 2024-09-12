Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.58

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 172905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 842,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 79,749 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 265,713 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 350,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

