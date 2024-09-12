Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.58

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 172905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
