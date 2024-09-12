Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,824. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.