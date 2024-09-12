Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSMO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,824. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $24.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.