Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,990,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 6,601,679 shares.The stock last traded at $5.61 and had previously closed at $5.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $749.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.25.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $504,819.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $504,819.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

