Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Shares Gap Down to $30.93

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.93, but opened at $29.65. Interpublic Group of Companies shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 828,066 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on IPG. Barclays dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,954,000 after purchasing an additional 777,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,842,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,063,000 after buying an additional 828,150 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,710,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,117,000 after buying an additional 193,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,604,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,049,000 after buying an additional 255,250 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

