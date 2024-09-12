International Business Machines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 41,952 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the average daily volume of 29,085 call options.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.18. 3,224,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.99. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $212.65. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 60.8% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

