International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $208.26 and last traded at $209.31. Approximately 1,098,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,204,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.99. The stock has a market cap of $195.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

