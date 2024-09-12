Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. 313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

