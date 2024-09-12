InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $130.42, but opened at $133.55. InterDigital shares last traded at $132.80, with a volume of 34,639 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

InterDigital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.12 and its 200 day moving average is $115.11.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 50.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.