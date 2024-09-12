Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Inter Parfums has increased its dividend payment by an average of 96.4% per year over the last three years. Inter Parfums has a payout ratio of 50.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.31. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $156.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

