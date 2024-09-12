Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 617.1% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Intelligent Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTJ remained flat at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,394. Intelligent Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Intelligent Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Intelligent Group Company Profile

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.

