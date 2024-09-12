Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$46,052,147.32 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTCGet Free Report) insider Richard White sold 379,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$121.37 ($80.91), for a total transaction of A$46,052,147.32 ($30,701,431.55).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 29th, Richard White sold 387,099 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$118.76 ($79.17), for a total value of A$45,971,877.24 ($30,647,918.16).
  • On Friday, June 28th, Richard White sold 439,345 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$95.19 ($63.46), for a total value of A$41,821,250.55 ($27,880,833.70).
  • On Thursday, June 20th, Richard White sold 373,940 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$93.22 ($62.15), for a total transaction of A$34,858,686.80 ($23,239,124.53).
  • On Thursday, June 13th, Richard White sold 281,849 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$98.92 ($65.95), for a total transaction of A$27,880,503.08 ($18,587,002.05).

WiseTech Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

