Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$46,052,147.32 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 379,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$121.37 ($80.91), for a total transaction of A$46,052,147.32 ($30,701,431.55).
Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 29th, Richard White sold 387,099 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$118.76 ($79.17), for a total value of A$45,971,877.24 ($30,647,918.16).
- On Friday, June 28th, Richard White sold 439,345 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$95.19 ($63.46), for a total value of A$41,821,250.55 ($27,880,833.70).
- On Thursday, June 20th, Richard White sold 373,940 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$93.22 ($62.15), for a total transaction of A$34,858,686.80 ($23,239,124.53).
- On Thursday, June 13th, Richard White sold 281,849 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$98.92 ($65.95), for a total transaction of A$27,880,503.08 ($18,587,002.05).
WiseTech Global Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.
WiseTech Global Increases Dividend
About WiseTech Global
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.
