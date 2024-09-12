Insider Selling: Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) CEO Sells $12,783.57 in Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 4,219 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $12,783.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,338.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $239.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.96. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRVI shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRVI
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.
