Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 15,380 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 15,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,044,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Manuel Bronstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Manuel Bronstein sold 40,739 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,255.00.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,022. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after buying an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $216,194,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

