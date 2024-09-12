Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Insider Sells 7,218 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) insider Deepika Jalota sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $10,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

PMVP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 125,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.52. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.32. As a group, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 17,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

