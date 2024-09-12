Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Insider Sells 7,218 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) insider Deepika Jalota sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $10,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %
PMVP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 125,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.52. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.98.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.32. As a group, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PMV Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.