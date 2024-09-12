Insider Selling: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Sells $433,020.00 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $433,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Joshua Horowitz sold 5,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $320,100.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Joshua Horowitz sold 7,272 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $435,229.20.

On Thursday, August 15th, Joshua Horowitz sold 8,800 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $520,432.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Joshua Horowitz sold 12,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $710,040.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $399,490.00.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04. The company has a market cap of $772.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.50 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Limbach by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Limbach by 368.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the second quarter worth about $3,532,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

