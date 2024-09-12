Insider Selling: Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Sells $129,607.14 in Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director James Synge sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $129,607.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,588.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
James Synge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 9th, James Synge sold 33,617 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,245,173.68.
Life360 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LIF opened at $32.80 on Thursday. Life360, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LIF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIF. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,635,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,488,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,777,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.
About Life360
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
