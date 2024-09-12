Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $206.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -375.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.78. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,580,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 497.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 105.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.85.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

