Insider Selling: GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Senior Officer Sells C$2,408,604.94 in Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 43,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.83, for a total value of C$2,408,604.94.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GFL opened at C$55.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.06. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of C$36.56 and a 52-week high of C$59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.84.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.6421021 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.90%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.