Insider Selling: GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Senior Officer Sells C$2,408,604.94 in Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 43,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.83, for a total value of C$2,408,604.94.
GFL Environmental Stock Performance
Shares of TSE GFL opened at C$55.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.06. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of C$36.56 and a 52-week high of C$59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.84.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.6421021 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GFL Environmental Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Read Our Latest Report on GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GFL Environmental
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.