Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells $66,193.44 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) COO Rob Orgel sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $66,193.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Rob Orgel sold 4,552 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $82,118.08.

Flywire Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.09, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 125.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519,598 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Flywire by 253.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,962,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after buying an additional 1,407,180 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 129.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after buying an additional 1,050,924 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Flywire by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,553,000 after acquiring an additional 872,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,642,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

