Insider Selling: Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) CEO Sells $691,482.39 in Stock

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE FRT opened at $116.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 195,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

