Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,606,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.67. 690,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,531. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after acquiring an additional 472,654 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 625,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 159,341 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after buying an additional 336,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 91,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

