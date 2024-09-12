Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,606,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
DAWN stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.67. 690,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,531. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
