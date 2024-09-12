Insider Selling: Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Major Shareholder Sells $8,051,052.78 in Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $8,051,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,384,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,976,286.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.63. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.23 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 21.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

