Insider Selling: BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Director Sells 10,884 Shares of Stock

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas E. Davin sold 10,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,468.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,392.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BRCC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,946,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,920. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. BRC Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $720.81 million, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.18.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BRC by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BRC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRCC. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

