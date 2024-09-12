Insider Selling: BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Director Sells 10,884 Shares of Stock

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas E. Davin sold 10,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,468.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,392.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BRC Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of NYSE BRCC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,946,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,920. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. BRC Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $720.81 million, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.18.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on BRCC. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRCC
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BRC
- What are earnings reports?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.