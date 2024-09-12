Insider Buying: Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1) Insider Buys A$49,600.00 in Stock

Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1 – Get Free Report) insider Russel Pillemer purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$49,600.00 ($33,066.67).
Russel Pillemer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 28th, Russel Pillemer purchased 2,444 shares of Pengana Private Equity Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,353.17 ($2,235.45).
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Russel Pillemer purchased 109,400 shares of Pengana Private Equity Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$145,283.20 ($96,855.47).
Pengana Private Equity Trust Stock Performance
Pengana Private Equity Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pengana Private Equity Trust
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.