Insider Buying: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Purchases $150,013.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 6,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $150,013.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,658.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 3,334 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.04 per share, for a total transaction of $76,815.36.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 5,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $109,100.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 15,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $334,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $346.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.57.

OneWater Marine last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.20 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

