Insider Buying: Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Dean Richardson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,780.00.

Methanex Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MX traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$50.15. 65,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,960. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of C$49.21 and a 1 year high of C$74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$62.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.67.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.19. Methanex had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.7762448 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Methanex’s payout ratio is 35.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MX

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.