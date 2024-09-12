Insider Buying: GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Insider Buys A$15,340.00 in Stock

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) insider Bernadette Inglis purchased 6,500 shares of GWA Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$15,340.00 ($10,226.67).

GWA Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02.

GWA Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from GWA Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. GWA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

GWA Group Company Profile

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands.

