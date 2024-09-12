Insider Buying: Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG) Insider Purchases 415,051 Shares of Stock

Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Ganim acquired 415,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.07 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$445,764.77 ($297,176.52).

Eumundi Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Eumundi Group alerts:

Eumundi Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Eumundi Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. Eumundi Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Eumundi Group Company Profile

Eumundi Group Limited engages in the hotel operation and property investment businesses in Australia. The company's Hotel Operations segment owns and operates public hotels with bar, bistro, and gaming facilities; and conducts commercial and retail liquor sales through owned and leased premises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eumundi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eumundi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.