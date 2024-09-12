Insider Buying: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Purchases C$585,000.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$585,000.00.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:CVE opened at C$21.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.59. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$19.82 and a 52 week high of C$29.96.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.44 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.5066667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVE. Desjardins raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.08.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

