Insider Buying: Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Insider Acquires A$24,998.82 in Stock

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Brennan bought 10,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$24,998.82 ($16,665.88).

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Stock Performance

Get Argo Global Listed Infrastructure alerts:

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Argo Global Listed Infrastructure’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Argo Global Listed Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.